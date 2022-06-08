Most subscribed - to Ghanai an YouTuber, Wode Maya has recently supported the completion of a resource centre in Prampram with $12,000 (GH₵94,329)

- an A Twitter post had him sharing that he made the pledge to help out and thankfully has been able to achieve that

Sunday_59 commented: "Wow.. This is great! God Bless YouGod pls direct those who will be handling this cash. Block their ears from the whispers of the devil"

Top Ghanaian YouTuber, Wode Maya has yet again won many hearts over as he steps in to assist in the completion of a resource centre for children in Prampram.

In a post on Twitter, the most followed Ghanaian content creator revealed that he made a pledge to raise funds to ensure that the centre gets completed and thankfully, he has been able to come up with $12,000 (GH₵94,329).

Wode Maya handling over check, resource centre Photo credit: wode_maya/Twitter

Wode Maya also took the opportunity to thank all his subscribers who were able to make this very possible.

His actual post read;

I made a pledge to help raise funds for the completion of a resource center for kids at the Ancestral Wall in Prampram Ghana.Together with the support of my YouTube Subscribers we successfully raised $12,000 for our brother Jerry JohnsonThank You All for always coming#tru4me!

His post got over 490 people retweeting with 27 quote tweets and close to 3,000 likes.

Some of the comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

@greybtc commented:

I love that you took your time to do this. I would like to donate $500. Is it possible to do this in Bitcoin?

@Opresii replied:

Wode Chale you be too much. May God give you the strength to carry on

@KaySibz wrote:

I really like what you do but I barely comment, but this one really push me to comment. Keep putting Ghana and Africa as a whole out there. More blessings to you man, dunno is I can say "bro".

From @Sunday_59:

Wow.. This is great! God Bless YouGod pls direct those who will be handling this cash. Block their ears from the whispers of the devil.

@hearttooclean commented:

I so love this guy. He’s so compassionate and I pray God help me thrive to start helping like he does

Wode Maya: Current Biggest Ghanaian Youtuber Donates over Ghc 59,000 to keep 100 kids in School

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Berthold Winkler, popularly known in the YouTube community as Wode Maya displayed a touching act of kindness once again by donating $10,000 to cater for the educational expenses of 100 kids.

He made this known in one of his videos on YouTube published on June 17, 2021.

In the video, he narrated that he was first inspired by the story of an African-American woman who moved to Kumasi, Ghana to help put less-privileged kids in school, and after hearing that story, he decided to be a part of the change.

