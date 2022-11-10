Popular Ghanaian marriage counsellor Rev Dr Charlotte Oduro has caused a stir on social media with a recent statement

In a chat with Abeiku Santana, the controversial counsellor stated unmarried people were luckier than married ones

Her statement sparked a massive debate on social media, with Ohemaa Woyeje and Beverly Afaglo sharing their thoughts

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Rev Dr Charlotte Oduro has shared her thoughts on unmarried people in a chat with renowned media personality Abeiku Santana. The popular counsellor opined unmarried folks are in a better position than married ones.

Rev Dr Charlotte Oduro Photo Source: @therealwomaninme

Source: Instagram

Why Singles Are Better Than Married People

She declared that 99 per cent of married people want out of their matrimony as they are not mature enough to stay in it. She said;

If you are not married, you are lucky because you have the opportunity to learn. You have the information to make the right choices.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Reiterating her statement, she said unmarried people have the advantage of taking their time to make the right decisions before committing themselves to life.

Using herself as an example, Charlotte Oduro stated she had left her matrimonial home on several occasions.

Social Media Users React To Charlotte Oduro's Statement on Marriage

ohemaawoyeje

There’s nothing like d right one & d right time in ds era. Life is already a risk regardless.

asieduaa_1groceries

Ya br3 mu wai , marriage is this and that yet they are still married to their spouse

obaapapabi_nanakorama

Is very true though … they are not happy ooo … they just pretend

itsappyaa

But you know something, I doubt if those 'right choices' can stay the same forever.

kingkhaliliu

That's because people are marrying for benefits, social media status, family and/or societal pressures

Wives Pray for Hubbies Against Having Side Chicks, Peeps Stunned and Talk Infidelity: "What a Joke"

Meanwhile, a group of married women has caused a stir online after a video of them praying for their husbands against having side chicks hit the internet.

In a video shared by the popular social media account @AdvoBarryRoux, the wives placed their husbands' heads on their chests. They passionately prayed against their husbands cheating on them.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh