Ama Governor was denied a call-up to the bar, and the young lady was saddened by the decision

Ama made a video grieving the unfortunate incident and sang Black Sherif's sad 'Prey De Youngsta' song

The video stirred reactions on social media as folks sympathised with the aggrieved lady

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Popular Ghanaian socialite and lawyer-in-waiting, Ama Governor, was denied a call to the bar despite passing the requisite examination and interview.

Ama received a letter from the Secretary to the General Legal Council informing her of the decision.

Ama Govenor Gets Emotional Source: TikTok

Source: UGC

A complaint is said to have been received from an unidentified individual alleging that Ama Governor is not morally fit to be a lawyer because of her social media activity.

Ama Governor got emotional after she received the devastating news and made a video expressing her frustrations while singing Black Sherif's 'Pray De Youngsta.'

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

She related to the emotional lyrics of the tune and sang passionately. Many peeps felt bad for Ama Governor and sympathised with her.

Folks Sympathise With Ama Governor

user9490910943549 said:

You see social media will be everyone’s downfall! People don’t like good things you people need to keep some things private! Keep pushing

Addict Wear by Jayne also wrote:

Kindly sign the petition, she worked so hard to get here. The law has to favour this lawyer.

Kentle also commented:

Who ever is behind this must really hate you and that person will never know peace, I’ve seen how hard you’ve worked to come this far.

Nana yaa also wrote:

You’ve got this babe…you’d get through it before you know it?… the first lawyer in the family??? Stamped in Heaven no one on earth can change it

Girl Power: Black Lady Becomes Lawyer after Overcoming Challenges; Drops Beautiful Photos

In other news, a social media user, Bernice Hodge, Esq, has become a lawyer in criminal law after passing the Bar.

In a LinkedIn post, she recounted that it took her 495 hours of studying for the bar and two days of sitting for the bar.

Hodge has motivated scores of LinkedIn users with her achievement as they celebrate her with congratulatory messages.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh