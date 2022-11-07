Strongman's daughter, Simona Strong, won the hearts of internet users after she expertly mimicked Nana Addo's speech

The young little girl spoke French and recited the president's address to the nation, which left peeps stunned

The intelligent girl had Ghanaians gushing over her, with some calling her an ancestor as they believed she was an old woman in a young lady's body

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Ghanaian Rapper Strongman has a very intelligent daughter who always wows folks with each video Strongman shares of her.

Photo: Strongman's Daughter Speech Source: @nanaamastrong1/TikTok

Source: UGC

Simona Strong once again stole social media users' hearts after mimicking the president's address to the nation. In his address, Nana Addo touched on the country's economic hardship and tried to assure citizens everything would get back on track.

The president's address to the nation stirred reactions online and trended for days after he spoke French, saying money does not like noise in response to the depreciation of the cedi.

Simona expertly mimicked the words of the president and got folks stunned. Simona spoke the French part of the speech very well and got people praising her.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Some peeps felt she was reincarnated as they were impressed by her eloquence and intelligence.

Simona Strong Stuns Netizens

Kwame Kwahu said:

Today i regret i didn’t take my French class serious ‍♂️

Greg-moneey was impressed:

I have now heard it loud and clear from the Angel’s mouth …. I never knew what Mr Prez was saying I until now

BLESS_EMEKA's reaction was hilarious:

eiiiiiiiiiii Auntie welcome again oooo to this earth again

Yaw J also wrote:

My favorite rapper’s daughtershe’s so intelligent…much love ❤️

|•ABENA||• also said:

These are the children with big talent not those saying big big words like an adult

Simona: Strongman’s 2-year-old Daughter Teaches her mom how to pose; Photo Surprises Many

In other news, Strongman's daughter, Simona Strong, has surprised many people on social media with her photo.

She was seen in the photo teaching her mother, Nana Ama Strong, how to pose, and many people appear shocked.

The two-year-old girl has got many people praising her and wondering if she is indeed two years.

Simona Strong is known for how well she is able to carry herself as a fashionista kid, even though her mom chooses what she wears.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh