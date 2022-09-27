Popular comedian Skinnyman has created a voiceover video mimicking when American singer Usher and Ghanaian dancehall artiste Stonebwoy met in Ghana

The two met at a popular restaurant called Kozo, where they dined together with other celebrities and team players of the Global Citizen Festival

Kalybos, Cookie Tee, Praye Tietia, and many other people, including Stonebwoy, have reacted to the video

Celebrated British-based Ghanaian comedian, Skinnyman, has made a funny rendition of the moment Ghanaian dancehall artiste Stonebwoy met with RnB singer Usher during his Ghana visit.

Skinnyman, Usher and Stonebwoy. Photo Source: @skinnymann_ @pulseghana

Source: Instagram

Usher was in Ghana for the Global Citizen Festival Accra edition this year which was held at the Black Star Square on Saturday, September 24 2022.

However, on Sunday, the next day, a private brunch was held in a popular restaurant, Kozo, where a number of Ghanaian celebrities, as well as team players who were part of the making of the festival, dined and made merry.

Stonebwoy met Usher at the same place, and a video of them interacting with each other surfaced online. The video was posted by Pulse Ghana, where they tagged Skinnyman to do a voiceover of what their conversation could have been.

Skinnyman then did the audio to the video, which has had many people, including Stonebwoy himself, react to it.

Commenting under the post, Stonebwoy wrote,

I over laugh. ❤️

Video gets many people laughing hysterically

nobademe_david:

add captions subtitles for @usher

kalybos1:

Aah aaah Eden Asem kraa mpo ne3

cookieteegh:

How do you even come up with these things

obibiniboafo:

It's the aarrbwoy for me

oboyfranknaro3:

U be champ in the game wati

worlasigh:

Herh this boy

prayetietia:

Herh skinnyman?, you be champion wate @skinnymann__

kwamasco:

@skinnymann__Skinny niiieeeee. Undefeated!!!

Source: YEN.com.gh