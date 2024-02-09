Kumawood actor Lil Win got many people laughing hard when he shared a video doing Rango's viral Tenge Tenge dance moves

In the caption of the post, he spoke about the financial responsibilities that came with being a politician

Many talked about his political ambition of vying for an MP, while others talked about his moves in the video

Kumawood actor Lil Win did the viral Tenge Tenge dance moves while lamenting in the post's caption about the struggles of being a politician in Ghana, after announcing on February 4, 2024, that he was vying for the Afigya Kwabre North seat.

Lil Win shared the struggles of being a politician

In an Instagram post, Lil Win shared a video of him doing the viral Tenge Tenge dance moves in the bush at an undisclosed location.

In the caption, he talked about the financial burden of being a politician. The multiple award-winning actor noted that being a Member of Parliament is not an easy job.

Lil Win said that he does need financial support, adding that he does not have enough money to support his political ambitions. He wrote:

hmmmmmm Ghana MP is not easy ooo am not ok now because I need money and I don’t have money too ‍♂️

Below is a video of Lil Win doing the Tenge Tenge dance inside in a bush.

Reactions to Lil Win's post

Many people commented about Lil Win's political ambitions as they wondered whether he was serious about it.

Below are the thoughts of Ghanaians of him venturing into politics:

jamestown_blogger said:

Incoming MP

qlyrikal said:

So the MP he be serious?

fred_cutz said:

I really love it.

champion_rolle said:

Hmmm you go kill person

