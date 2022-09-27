Jackie Appiah's Son Damien Flaunts GH₵ 1.3k Sneakers And Mother's Mansion In New Photos
- Son of multiple award-winning actress Jackie Appiah, Damien Agyemang has dropped new photos flaunting his street fashion sense
- The photos show Damien rocking a vintage-inspired outfit with a pair of Nike Jordans 1 which YEN.com.gh did some research on and found its cost
- Many of his friends and fans have admired how Damien looks in the photos and his sense of fashion and style
Son of celebrated Canadian-born Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah, Damien Agyemang, has shown that he sure has phenomenal taste in street fashion.
The 16-year-old teenager, who is also the only son of the multiple award-winning actress wore a pair of army green trousers. He paired his look with a black vintage shirt which was baggy. The shirt also had writings which were done in white.
Damien completed his look by wearing a pair of black and white Nike shoes. The shoes were Jordan 1 low which, according to the official Nike website, cost a whopping £114.95, which is approximately GH₵ 1,287.13.
Captioning the post on his official Instagram page, he wrote,
I'll forever be that guy.
Many friends of Damien and fans admire his sense of fashion in the photos
zaiida_x:
DDDDDD TO THE WIASEEE
n3ssa777:
forever that guy!!♾
atare_agams:
Wow, omg mm I think I like it
_gi.nell:
coolest kid.
guccirichh:
Big boy tins !!
_natalia_tabbaa:
Fashion sense is amazingggg
ybnfawaz:
that guy fashoo!
pistachio_tequilaa_:
stop playing ❤️
Source: YEN.com.gh