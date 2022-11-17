Popular Ghanaian TikTok star Asantewaa and YouTuber and content creator Kwadwo Sheldon have appeared in an exclusive BBC documentary

The documentary is centred on the creative industry and how influencers and content creators survive in Ghana

According to the BBC, the documentary would be released on November 18, 2022, on the YouTube channel of the media network

Popular TikTok star Asantewaa and famous YouTuber and content creator Kwadwo Sheldon, have been featured in the yet-to-be-released exclusive BBC documentary.

Kwadwo Sheldon and Asantewaa. Photo Source: _asantewaaaa_ @kwadwosheldon

Source: Instagram

According to the renowned British media house, BBC, the documentary is centred on the struggles of being a content creator in Ghana. It also highlights the financial aspect of how these influencers make money online.

Sharing the news on her Instagram page, Asantewaa, gave glory to God for how far she has come and also for a media house in the United Kingdom for recognising her works.

In the caption, she wrote,

Kwadwo Sheldon on the other hand shared the great news on his social media pages. Captioning the post on his Instagram, he wrote,

From Pepease To The BBC!

Watch a trailer of the documentary below:

