Ghanaian hiplife star Okyeame Kwame and his son are set to feature in the movie Pentatonix: Around the World for the Holidays

The movie, set for release in December 2022, will air on the international streaming service, Disney Plus

The news sparked massive reactions from Ghanaians, who took to social media to celebrate Okyeame Kwame's achievement

Ghanaian hiplife legend Okyeame Kwame and his son Sir Kwame Bota have represented Ghana on a global stage. The father-and-son duo will make an appearance in Disney Plus' Pentatonix: Around The World For The Holidays.

The Christmas movie will premiere on December 2, 2022, on the international streaming platform Disney Plus as reported earlier.

A Colorful Trailer

From the trailer sighted by YEN.com.gh, Okyeame Kwame and his son adorn rich and colorful kente cloth as they showcase the Ashanti culture. The trailer also features scenes highlighting other Ghanaian cultures, including the popular Takoradi masquerade, with some scenes shot at the popular Makola market.

All About Pentatonix Around The World For The Holidays

The movie revolves around Pentatonix, the world's most famous a capella group, who lack inspiration for their annual holiday album. The group experiences a setback when their manager locks them in a magical mailroom. Soon, they find themselves touring worldwide and discovering holiday traditions from Pentatonix fans from Ghana, Japan, Mexico, and other countries.

Watch the trailer below:

Ghanaians React To Okyeame Kwame and Sir Bota Featuring on Disney With Pentatonix

@YawSanogo

Bra Kwame sending Ghana out there

@Bigchillccg

Congratulations bra Kwame

@ManueLiverpool

Wow...nice one. The way @Okyeamekwame displays the Ghanaian culture (Ashanti) is

@amkojobaafi

Go Ghana

@godbeforus

Proud Ghanaian

@SamKwasiBoateng

Nice one from @Okyeamekwame. Solidly building the #madeinghana brand for years now

Okyeame Kwame Drops Romantic Message To Celebrate Wife's Birthday; Promises To Love Her In Another Life

Meanwhile, on October 15, 2022, Okyeame Kwame channeled his inner romantic as he celebrated his wife, Annica Nsiah-Apau's new age.

The Hiplife star shared a lovey-dovey photo of them in matching bathrobes and penned a romantic message to the mother of his two children. Part of his message read;

My beautiful wife and bestest friend. You have shown me nothing but compassion and friendship.

