Shatta Wale was at the 10th edition of Rhythms On Da Runway, and he performed with Duncan Williams' daughter

Elsie Duncan Williams, who is the first daughter of the highly revered pastor, performed Shatta Wale's Bullet Proof

The video sparked interesting reactions on social media as folks were impressed with the performance

Ghanaian dancehall star, Shatta Wale, thrilled an excited crowd at the 10th edition of the Rhythms On Da Runway show on Sunday, November 20, at 'The Dome' of the Accra International Conference Centre.

The 'On God' hitmaker performed with an unexpected guest, Elsie Duncan Williams, the first daughter of Archbishop Duncan Williams, on the show.

The dancehall musician and the pretty lady performed Shatta's popular hit song 'Bullet Proof.' The beautiful lady and Shatta had the crowd cheering as they performed the beautiful tune.

The pair looked fashionable in their all-white outfits. Some peeps were surprised to see the pastor's daughter performing with Shatta. Others also pointed out that she looked like Hajia4reall.

The Rhythms On Da Runway show was enthralling as a host of well-known public figures graced the occasion. Rocky Dawuni and real estate mogul Nana Kwame Bediako (Cheddar) were some of the personalities at the event.

Fans React To Elsie And Shatta Wale's Performance

Israelhans

From afar you will think that’s Hajia for real oo

joycelyn236 gavivina also wrote:

Papa's children love music

richardokai422 also commented:

The dance moves though

Sympathyoheneba was also impressed:

His daughter is beautiful waooow

mila made a funny comment:

we've to investigate our Archbishop cos it seems he has an unfinished business which his children are willing to finish for him

In other news, an old photo of Ghana's Shatta Wale and Nigeria's Burna Boy has surfaced online and this has generated conversations among music lovers.

It was not disclosed what the occasion was; however, in the photo, old friends from Shatta Wale's camp could be spotted with the two musicians.

The throwback photo has sparked reactions among Netizens as some wonder whether they would ever rekindle their friendship.

