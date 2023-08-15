Nana Ama McBrown showed her millions of Instagram followers what she went through before her sensational 46th birthday photoshoot

The video showed her getting her makeup done and getting dressed for the shoot as she danced through it all

The comments were filled with birthday wishes as many others drooled over her stunning look

Actress and media presenter Nana Ama McBrown showed the preparations involved ahead of her phenomenal 46th birthday photoshoot.

Nana Ama McBrown gets ready for her 46th birthday photoshoot. Image Credit: @iamamamcbrown

Source: Instagram

Nana Ama McBrown gets her makeup done, dresses up ahead of photoshoot

In a video, Nana Ama McBrown was seated in a makeup chair as her makeup artist, Kelvin, the CEO of @beauty_maven_, did his magic on her face.

The video showed Mrs McBrown Mensah flaunting her gorgeous star-studded attire as she stepped out in style to the shoot setup.

She danced and was filled with smiles while her pictures were being taken.

Captioning the post, The Empress acknowledged God and noted that He made her 46th birthday possible.

"God has made this Day Possible," she wrote in the Instagram caption.

Below is a video of Nana Ama McBrown preparing for her birthday photoshoot.

Birthday wishes pour in for Nana Ama McBrown

The comment section was filled with birthday wishes from her fans. They also gushed over how stunning she looked in the video.

adepa_love1 said:

Ah Mama, woho y3f3 dodo ❤️ Nyame nhyira wo bebree

maame_adwoa_york remarked:

Not me turning my phone 360

ohemaa.blizzy said:

The only female actress who refuses to grow wo ho ay3 f3 dodow Nana ❤️❤️

mzzfaith87 said:

World's Mcbrown day

nanaama9236 stated:

Happy birthday to you Empress my monitor

mamme_esi_ remarked:

Happy birthday mom. May the good Lord continue to enlarge your territory. Keep being amazing .

dov3995 stated:

That smile is heart melting mum

de_poundzz said:

God bless you immensely Mama ❤️.. Cant love you less❤️❤️

