Popular Kumawood Actor, Lil Win, has flaunted his newly wedded wife, Maame Serwaa and two children in a video collage

He adored his wife and children by sharing the video on his official Instagram page to his followers and fans

Unfortunately, the video was greeted with remorse with some people talking about his ex-partner and the allegations and controversies circulating the media

Popular Kumawood Actor, Kwadwo Nkansah, widely known as Lil Win, has flaunted his newly wedded wife, Maame Serwaa and children on social media.

Taking to his official Instagram page to share the video of his new family, some fans were surprisingly enraged by the content of the video.

Lil Win and wife, Maame Serwaa. Photo Source: @officiallilwin

This comes at the back of controversies surrounding the actor about his alleged ex-partner whom he was involved with when they were teenagers.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, his current wife is seen carrying a bouncing baby on board a flight, and she takes a selfie of her other child.

The video also shows various snippets of the children of Lil Win and Maame Serwaa playing around and having fun.

Some comments gathered by YEN.com.gh

The video has got people talking with some expressing displeasure with the controversies going around currently.

angela_xx064:

He is just happy and thankful for what God has done for him, he is not mocking anyone, so person can’t be happy in peace? Anka he should cry anaa?

roselovebensmith:

Stop laughing at yur ex na nobody knows tomorrow

akuoko_kay:

Life goes on....bossu

akua9937:

Kwadwo wo ha adwen oo

abbys_beauty_wears:

The interesting about women, is when they are not the one suffering the pain they act like there is no conscience in them.

kwabena.cash:

Chairman congratulations but please do DNA ooooo no lose guard

kyereisaac95:

The DNA chairman u for do am before u go chop broken heart

marystouch_makeupstudio:

Pepper them gang

maaame_nyarko:

Hustle with them, hustle with them,this is wat u get at the end. Ungrateful being. Please KARMA ka as3m wei

randyfanta:

Senior mocking not good ohh

adelaideboateng1:

My guy no one can destroy you, You are blessed and continue to be blessed it's your family

aya_essentialsgh:

Enjoy your life dear. Every body's opinion concerning your life is secondary, because they are not living your life and hence don't know what actually go on

sweetbaby2gh:

Hmm, the internet never forgets. Wishing you all the best and a happy marriage life ✌

