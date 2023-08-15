Media personality, MzGee has wished Nana Ama McBrown a happy birthday on Instagram

The United Showbiz presenter shared a photo of the actress and media personality with a caption to celebrate her

Some netizens have reacted to the post, sending their well-wishing messages to Nana Ama

MzGee, the host of United Showbiz, celebrated her predecessor, Nana Ama McBrown, on her birthday with a post on Instagram, garnering reactions from her followers.

MzGee celebrates Nana Ama McBrown Photo credit: @iammzgee @iamamamcbrown

Social media has been flooded with the birthday posts of ace actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown, who is celebrating her 46th birthday today, August 15, 2023.

MzGee, who stepped into the shoes of McBrown as the host of United Showbiz, paid a touching tribute that resonated with the unity and camaraderie among media personalities.

The United Showbiz host's gesture has highlighted the deep bonds beyond their TV show jobs and showcased the mutual respect and admiration shared among many industry professionals.

MzGee said:

Happy birthday Nana @iamamamcbrown more blessings ma!

See MzGee's post below:

Some Ghanaians reacted to MzGee's post celebrating Nana Ama McBrown's birthday

Some Ghanaians reacted positively to MzGee's post, sending well-wishing messages to the celebrated actress, while others commented on her beauty and influence in the media landscape.

asare_junion1 commented:

I think this post will not bring any vaulence?

asare_junion1 commented:

The screen goddess of our time.. @iamamamcbrown

gaiseyeliz900 commented:

Happy birthday beautiful More grace

emeliatetteh4 commented:

Happy birthday ma'am, more blessings.

patriciaanakwah commented:

Amen and Glorious Blessed birthday Nana

obaapa5144 commented:

Happy birthday Queen of all queens

annan543 commented:

Am proud of you girl. Maturity is always the best❤️

Nana Ama McBrown celebrates her birthday with her daughter, Baby Maxin

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Nana Ama McBrown celebrated her birthday with her daughter, Baby Maxin. In a cute video she shared online, the Ghanaian actress rocked an all-white outfit as she and Maxin cut a cake.

The beautiful actress was all smiles throughout the footage, warming the hearts of social media users.

