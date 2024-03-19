A Taste Of Sin, a star-studded Ghanaian movie released in 2023, is now showing on Netflix

Star actress Jackie Appiah has announced that a recently released Ghanaian movie, A Taste Of Sin, is now on Netflix.

Jackie, one of the cast in the movie, shared a video imploring her followers to go onto the streaming platform to watch the movie.

Produced by Dominion TV in collaboration with Sami's Media, the film has a star-studded cast, including Majid Michel, Kalsoume Sinare, Roselyn Ngissah, and Kofi Adjorlolo. Others include James Gardiner, Sonia Ibrahim, Jonathan Eze, and Akosua Adjepong, among others.

Interestingly, the movie also featured a special cameo appearance from Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, founder and leader of the United Denominations of Action Chapel Churches Worldwide.

In her video shared on Instagram, an excited Jackie Appiah told her followers to grab the chance to see her, the Archbishop, and other stars in action.

A few hours later, Jackie shared a trailer for the movie on her Instagram. The short clip told the story of a pastor who sinned after being tempted by a woman.

Directed by Frank Rajah Arase and produced by Samira Yakubu, A Taste Of Sin was released in 2023. It was premiered to much success in Accra on Good Friday, April 7, 2023, and and later in Kumasi.

Jackie Appiah's son dazzled at A Taste Of Sin premiere

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, Jackie Appiah's son, Damien Agyemang, joined her at the premiere in Accra.

Damien, the only child of Jackie Appiah from her shortlived marriage with Peter Agyemang, arrived at the Silverbird Cinema looking tall as he rocked a stylish white shirt over a pair of black trousers.

The teenager's quick growth and height stunned her mother's colleagues, Majid Michel and Kalsoume Sinare, who shouted the boy's name excitedly.

