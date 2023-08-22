Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari got many admiring her natural look as well as her glammed-up look

She posted a video where she had her natural face and hair plaited into twists which later transitioned to her with makeup and the loosened plaits

Many people talked about her beauty as they gushed over her in the comments

Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari left many people in awe of her transformation when she posted a before and after video on her social media.

Nadia Buari flaunts beauty in video

Nadia Buari posted a video of her before her natural look without makeup and her hair not done.

Her curly natural hair was plaited into several sections in twists hairstyle.

She brushed her hand in her hair and transitioned the video into her being all glammed up.

The mother of four rocked bold red lipstick and showed off her voluminous curly hair.

Below is a video of Nadia Buari showing her before, her natural look, and after, her make-up look.

Ghanaians shared their views on Nadia Buari's beauty

Many people who commented on the video talked about how beautiful Nadia Buari looked with and without makeup.

Others were in awe of her natural hair, how voluminous it was.

shamaalibaba said:

Fine woman, Fine HairI dey envy you o

selassie_ibrahim stated:

You know I'm in love with your natural hair abi?

marian__o_stephen said:

Our African Beyonce and you even fine pass Beyonce

ermelindesakahjing remarked:

Like I always say "Beyonce got noffin on you . You are gorgeous ❤️❤️❤️❤️

lod_brian said:

Nadia has always been the most beautiful actress. Period!!!

eze_olivia_c remarked:

Wow. Is that her natural hair?

lildaky01 stated:

Since I knew this lady. Till now, she is still beautiful ❤️❤️

_dzidula said:

Please tell us how it feels to be God's fave...You must already know but lemme say it, You are BEAUTIFUL❤️

