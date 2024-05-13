Actress Jackie Appiah met the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, during their three-day visit to Nigeria

Jackie took to her Instagram page to share her experience meeting the former royals

Many people admired the video and talked about how it melted their hearts

Seasoned Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah met the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, in Lagos, Nigeria, on May 12, 2024.

After meeting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Jackie Appiah took to her Instagram page to recount her experience.

The seasoned actress noted that it was an honour to have met the former royal couple over the weekend.

Jackie also noted that they are incredibly lovely people. In the caption, she wrote:

It was an honor to meet the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in Lagos, Nigeria over the weekend. They are incredibly lovely people.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were on a three-day visit to Nigeria to promote the Invictus Games, an initiative by Prince Harry to garner global support for wounded-in-action troops and veterans.

Below is a video of Jackie Appiah meeting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Lagos, Nigeria.

Reactions as Jackie Appiah spoke about meeting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Media personality Berla Mundi, actor James Gardiner and many others talked about how much the video melted their hearts.

Below are the lovely reactions:

chichi.yakubu said:

I like this for you, Jackie you represented us so well #JackieOurSuperStar

berlamundi said:

You looked absolutely gracious. Thank you for representing Ghana so beautifully ❤️

jamesgardinergh said:

Jackie now that she’s your friend, let’s take her to our fufu joint. Her life will never be the same!

nala_and_mummy said:

Beautiful sisterhood. You all looked amazing

oluwatoyinogunlaja said:

I call it the meeting of awesome people

delonyii said:

And you looked so gracious ❤️

