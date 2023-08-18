Actress and filmmaker Fella Makafui went on a solo electric catamaran in Dubai and posted a video on her Instagram page

She rocked a flowing dress and a hat as she sat on the boat alone and enjoyed the breeze

Many of her Instagram followers were in awe of the electric catamaran as they asked questions about it in the comments

Actress and brand influencer Fella Makafui flaunted her luxurious lifestyle while on vacation in Dubai.

Fella Makafui on a solo electric catamaran cruise in Dubai.

Source: Instagram

Fella Makafui goes on an electric catamaran in Dubai

Fella Makafui shared a video on Instagram about how her experience on an electric catamaran went.

Slaying in a flowing dress while showing some cleavage, she was seated elegantly with her legs crossed.

The mother of one had a hat on her frontal lace wig that protected her from the sun's rays.

Costa Azzurra, a boat rental service in Dubai, gave Fella Makafui the memorable experience of a lifetime.

"Nothing feels better than this ❤️ #birthdaygirlinabit" she wrote in the Instagram caption.

Sharing the video, Mrs Frimpong also highlighted that her birthday is approaching and she is excited about it.

Below is a video of Fella Makafui on an electric catamaran cruise in Dubai.

Ghanaians react to seeing Fella Makafui on an electric catamaran cruise alone

Many of her Instagram followers were in awe of how beautiful the electric catamaran looked as they asked questions in the comments.

Others also gushed over her luxury lifestyle in the video while encouraging her to enjoy her trip.

makers_veri_official said:

You are alone , or the obronii is under the sea

yafo_yafo_ commented:

Like you for invite me when boss is not able to make it…

_maadjoa stated:

In advance Auntie ❤️❤️❤️❤️

myzzahmama said:

Chop life

piche_pearl remarked:

Enjoy paa nie ❤️

rossyroyal__ remarked:

Beautiful❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

elizabeth.divine.5099 said:

In advance to you Queen

_iamkristelcy_ stated:

Happiest Birthday Ms. @fellamakafui ❤️vocoB

Source: YEN.com.gh