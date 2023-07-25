Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari shared an adorable picture of her sharing a memorable kiss with her daughter

She wrote a touching message for her, telling her that she would forever be there for her

Many people gushed over the photo and admired how much Nadia Buari loves her daughter and all her other children

Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari got many people in their feelings when she shared an adorable moment between herself and her daughter.

Nadia Buari shows love to her daughter. Image Credit: @iamnadiabuari

Source: Instagram

Nadia Buari kisses her daughter's lips in the photo

In the photo, Nadia Buari showed that she loved her daughter by kissing her on the lips.

Captioning the post, she spoke about how the little girl will always be her baby and that she will always be there for her.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

She insinuated that until the world comes to an end, she will forever be there for her.

My baby… You have me. Until every last star in the galaxy is gone….You have me!

Nadia Buari and her daughter's outfits

They were dressed casually on that day. They were wearing long-sleeved sweatshirts; Nadia's was in lavender, and her daughter's was in black.

The talented actress paired hers with skinny jeans and feathery shoes, while her daughter wore matching sweat trousers in the same colour as the top.

Nadia Buari rocked back-length jumbo knotless braids, and her daughter rocked her naturally curly hair that was parted and held into a bun.

Below is an adorable photo of Nadia Buari and her daughter.

Ghanaians gush over how Nadia Buari loves her daughter

Many of Nadia Buari's Instagram followers gushed over how adorable, lovely and cute the photo is.

They added emojis that show affection to their comments.

iamnancynadinee said:

A lioness and her cub… Cute! Cute!! Cute!!! And there will forever be stars in the galaxy!❤️

frankolaloko stated:

Beautiful mother with a beautiful daughter

mariogoomare stated:

Now she is mini you ❤️❤️❤️❤️

don.3745 said:

Beautiful mother and beautiful daughter

harrison.kariuki.378 stated:

Blessed kid

ella.offixial stated:

Awwwn so cute

Nadia Buari and her daughter act in a skit

In another related story, YEN.com.gh reported that Nadia Buari showed her daughter was also a talented actress when she dropped a video of them acting in a skit.

Many people were of the view that the little girl would take over from her.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh