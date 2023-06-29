Celebrated Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari got many people falling in love with her daughter's acting skills

They were captured acting in a skit in which they used a viral TikTok sound as the basis

Many people commented on the video as they highlighted her daughter's acting skills, as they gave her positive reviews

Celebrated Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari and her daughter were captured acting in a hilarious skit.

She shared the videos of their several takes on her verified Instagram page.

Nadia Buari and her daughter act in a skit

The storyline of the skit was centred around love and marriage as they used they mimicked the words of a viral TikTok sound.

In the video, talented actress Nadia Buari asked her daughter whether the man she wanted to marry would leave his wife and children for her.

Her daughter then responded by saying:

"Shut up. Yes, he will. Why is that so hard for you to believe?"

Making funny facial expressions, she assured her daughter that the man would not take him as a wife.

Below is a carousel post of videos of Nadia Buari acting with her daughter in a skit.

Ghanaians rate Nadia Buari's daughter's acting skills

Many people, after watching the skit, applauded Nadia Buari's daughter for displaying incredible acting skills.

People were of the view that the little girl would follow in her mother's footsteps and become an actress.

iamnancynadinee said:

The last slide!!! The way she crossed her hand.. too smooth! The accuracy of the lip sync! This is beautiful!!❤️❤️

iamkhadijatukorley commented:

I love the excitement at the end❤️the apple no fall far from the tree indeed❤️It’s priceless

bettyjoseph__ remarked:

Overtaking is allowed, she's retiring you mama

luxurydesignsby_je stated:

A message to all them girls falling pregnant this summer

marvellamaame said:

Adorable! Hold on tight, she is coming for your job! Your expiration is near❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

alexxisokafo remarked:

But why keep teasing your followers with these kids if you will never show their faces?? Just doesn't make sense. You wanna keep them away from social media, then do it completely.

madrid_arena said:

Wow she did well. She is good, just like you.

Source: YEN.com.gh