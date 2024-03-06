Actor and producer Kyekyeku's upcoming movie, 1957, premieres in cinemas on March 6

The highly talked about movie is the actor and comedian's debut project as a producer

His colleagues, Clemento Suarez, Ras Nene and Vivian Jill, have taken to social media to rally fans' support for the movie

Ghanaian actor and comedian Kyekyeku, popularly known for his comic skits with Ras Nene, is set to premiere his new movie, 1957, to the world for the first time.

The film has garnered significant traction from the actor's colleagues, who have thrown their weight behind him.

A trailer has already been released, giving fans a sneak peek of the quality invested in the movie.

Kyekyeku's colleagues build anticipation for 1957

According to Kyekyeku, 1957 is a tale about ethnic tolerance, specifically zooming into the interdependencies between the Ashantis and Northerners.

Clemento Suarez took to social media to share his thoughts about Kyekyeku's new movie, following a tall list of other actors, including and Vivian Jill, who openly rallied their fans to support Kyekyeku's upcoming movie.

The movie will premiere across multiple cinemas in Kumasi on March 6, 2024. In a recent interview, Kyekyeku disclosed his plans to premiere the movie in Accra next and possibly on other streaming platforms.

Netizens share their anticipation for 1957

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they prepared to get a first look at Kyekyeku's 1957.

affisatuibrahim said:

Is going to be

@ViceContinental wrote:

Ah chale, see Likee ein face

@yawboatbright noted:

Let’s support our own. And we will get there.

@OneRaymondRay quizzed:

How did you guys forget to feature striker in this awesome movie?. You people didn’t try!.

Mrnyantakyi12 shared:

I have purchased my ticket online already and can’t wait to show up with my lovely babe ♥️❤️

@Portfoliothemc added:

Tonight ,Kumasi is the busiest

Kyekyeku clashes with Kwadwo Sheldon

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kyekyeku had registered his frustrations with Youtuber Kwadwo Sheldon on an episode of the latter's show.

Kyekyeku chided the YouTuber for constantly running down the works of Ghanaian film creators.

