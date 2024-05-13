Star actress Nana Ama McBrown, on May 11, 2024, visited the Ashan Orphanage Village to inspect the blocks he built some four years ago in 2020

The inspection formed part of the activities of her marking one year as host of Onua Showtime with McBrown

Many people applauded her and showered her with blessings

Actress and TV presenter Nana Ama McBrown inspected the block she built at the Ashan Orphanage Village in Kumasi in 2020 on Saturday, May 11, 2024.

Nana Ama McBrown inspected the block she built at the Ashan Orphanage Village

Nana Ama McBrown was at the Ashan Orphanage Village in Kumasi to inspect the block she built at the facility in 2020, which was dedicated to her daughter, Baby Maxin.

As part of celebrating the one-year anniversary of Onua Showtime with McBrown, the star actress decided to check whether the block was properly maintained.

In the photos and videos posted by renowned Ghanaian blogger Kobby Kyei on Instagram, Mrs McBrown Mensah led the team to evaluate the property.

Below are photos from the inspection of the block built by McBrown at the Ashan Orphanage Village in Kumasi.

Reactions as Nana Ama McBrown inspected the block she constructed at the Ashan Orphanage Village in Kumasi

Many people in the comment section prayed for God to continuously bless Nana Ama McBrown and Baby Maxin for the kind gesture.

Below are the lovely comments from Ghanaians:

Source: YEN.com.gh