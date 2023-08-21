Plus-size Ghanaian influencer Hajia Bintu has opened her beauty salon and launched it on August 20, 2023

Videos of the plush interior of the salon, Crown and Comb, have surfaced online as many congratulate her

Others also talked about how beautiful the salon looked as they gush over its interior

Curvy Ghanaian model and influencer Hajia Bintu has launched a beauty salon, and videos of the plush interior have surfaced on the internet as many congratulate her.

Hajia Bintu opens her beauty salon, Crown and Comb.

Videos of Hajia Bintu's salon emerge

Heavily endowed Ghanaian model Hajia Bintu launched her salon on August 20, 2023. She called the place Crown and Comb.

Videos shows many of her friends, family, and well-wishers were there to support her as she opened her business.

Actress and model Efia Odo, and social media influencers The Mitch Brothers were there to rally behind her.

Captioning the post, she praised God for blessing her to be able to launch her salon. She wrote:

God did!! @crown__and_comb

Below is a video of Hajia Bintu's plush beauty salon.

Below is a video of Hajia Bintu, her mother and well-wishers as they cut the ribbon to her beauty salon.

Ghanaian actress and model Efia Odo was there to support her friend Hajia Bintu.

Ghanaians shared their views on Hajia Bintu's newly opened salon

Many people said they loved the place and that it looked very beautiful. Others also congratulated her and mentioned how they love the business name.

iamdoryx advised:

She should have gone with a boutique cos of the body she has, she would sell out every day.

maameadwoa85 said:

Try and learn it yourself too

queen_frimps remarked:

Congratulations girl ❤️❤️❤️

ghnovabeauty said:

The place is really nice congratulations

serwaaakwei stated:

Congrats to her. “Comb and crown" sounds better, though.

mrs_agbey said:

It's really good that all these young and vibrant celebrities are opening businesses for themselves and the youth. Good call

Source: YEN.com.gh