A fridge said to have been bought for the Asantehene's use in 1950 is still working at the Manhyia Palace Museum

According to a curator, the fridge had not had its motor or gas changed since it was bought 74 years ago

A video of the fridge sparked mixed reactions of intrigue and disbelief among social media users

The antiquities at the re-opened Manhyia Palace Museum in Kumasi are not only limited to things of Asante traditions and royalty but also capture electronics.

The museum's old electronic items include a refrigerator that is said to be 74 years old and still in use.

The antique fridge was displayed in a video shared by TV3 after presenter Anita Akuffo visited the museum following Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's 25th-anniversary durbar.

1950 fridge at Otumfuo's museum has not been repaired

According to the curator, Justice Brobbey, who spoke to Anita, the fridge was bought in 1950, during Nana Osei Agyeman Prempeh II's reign, and has not undergone any major repairs since.

He indicated that neither the motor nor the gas in the fridge had changed since it was brought to Manhyia.

"We've never changed the motor; we've never filled the gas. As it was in 1950, so it is today," he said.

After his narration, Anita opened the fridge door, revealing its fully frozen compartments to her amazement.

Ghanaians react to 74-year-old Manhyia Palace fridge

The video has sparked mixed reactions online. Many cannot just believe a fridge could be as old as that.

99-year-old fan at Manhyia causes stir

Meanwhile, a 99-year-old fan inside the Manhyia Palace Museum, which still functions today in 2024, had earlier sparked reactions online.

In an exclusive video, Anita Akuffo tested the fan by turning on the switch, which moved while making a lot of noise.

