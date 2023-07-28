Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari flaunted her daughter's side view in a recent post on her Instagram page

The little girl was captured giving her mother a gentle kiss on the cheek as her mother smiled

Many of Nadia Buari's Instagram followers gushed over how beautifully her daughter is growing

Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari had many people gushing over her daughter when she posted an up-close side view of her on her Instagram page.

Nadia Buari's daughter kisses her in photos. Image Credit: @iamnadiabuari

Source: Instagram

Nadia Buari posts daughter's side view in new photo

Nadia's daughter gazed at her as she gave the actress a gentle kiss on the cheek.

Nadia beamed with a bright smile while capturing the moment with her smartphone.

Details of their looks in the photo

Mother and daughter rocked a jumper. Nadia's jumper was pink while her daughter's jumper was multicoloured.

Nadia's daughter kept her natural hair which was styled into a bun while the actress had on jumbo knotless braids.

Below is a lovely post of Nadia Buari's daughter giving her a gentle kiss on her cheek.

Ghanaians react to an up-close photo of Nadia Buari's daughter kissing her on the cheek

Many people noticed that daughter looked so much like her after they saw the close-up view photo of them.

elorm_eli said:

The daughter is looking so much like Mum

iamowusumavee stated:

So adorable mom n daughter bond ❤️❤️❤️

efya.kisses stated:

Everything means everything ❤️❤️ beautiful Queen and Princess ❤️

skytux stated:

My dream woman but now I'm not sure I can marry you so I will wait for ya daughter❤️

abenasakaa commented:

Mother and daughter!!! The love is deep!! BEAUTIFUL!!!

ransford_kemson said:

Absolutely Beautiful ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

nicholasosei2023 remarked:

You are beautiful as your daughter. Like mother like daughter. Ahuofe Nadia.

ediemeta_edirin555 said:

Hey God o. Abeg make I born fine pikin like this too o

ntydarl said:

Wow! So adorable like the mom. Lovely girl ❤️

Nadia Buari kisses her daughter on the lips in photo

In another related story, YEN.com.gh reported that Nadia Buari kissed her daughter on the lips in an adorable photo.

Many people gushed over their bond and spoke about how the actress loves and adores her children.

