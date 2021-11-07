Global site navigation

Brother Sammy Meets Cecilia Marfo, They Perform 'What Shawa Say' Together
by  Jeffrey Mensah

Gospel singers Brother Sammy and Cecilia Marfo have met after their longstanding beef. The two met at a church programme at Ashaiman on Sunday, November 6, 2021.

A video from the programme shows Cecilia and Sammy performing together. They performed 'what shall I say' in the version which was recently done by Cecilia.

Brother Sammy Meets Cecilia Marfo
Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa
Source: Instagram

Check out the video below:

Source: Yen

