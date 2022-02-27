Nigerian music superstar, Burna Boy crashed one of his luxury rides, Ferrari in Lagos recently and has released a statement

The African Giant confirmed the incident and said instead of people to assist her during the crash, they were just recording him

He further said he hurt his legs but he is fine now, Nigerians have reacted differently to his statement

Ace music star, Damini Ogulu better known as Burna Boy crashed his Ferrari ride in Lekki, Lagos recently and a video of the incident has emerged online.

Eyewitnesses rally around the singer and kept hailing him as they record with their phones during the unpalatable incident.

Burna Boys had an accident with his Ferrari. Credit: @burnaboygram

Check out a video of the that emerged online below:

The African Giant further confirmed the incident via his Instagram story channel and said he was hurt in the legs from it.

He further said people who were supposed to help him were just recording with their phones:

"It's just funny how everyone came out with phones recording me instead of trying to help (I guess there were too excited to see me regardless of the situation lol) I love you all."

Read his full statement below:

Nigerians react to Burna Boy's statement

A number of social media users have reacted to the singer's statement with different views.

YEN.com.gh picked some of the comments, read below:

La_fundz:

"Make your security bounce me."

Nimatt._:

"They know say you Dey quick vex."

Ceemplybecca:

"Internet generation! So sad! They rather record than help."

Symplychi_oma:

"This recording of someone in distress instead of trying to help is gradually becoming a norm .... May God help us , I’m glad he’s doing okay."

Frank.official04:

"One dey even dey shout for d background (oluwa burna)."

D_jthelvogue:

"It’s not a matter of love or excitement, this is the generation we find ourselves."

