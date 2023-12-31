The Afrofuture Culture and Music Festival ended on Friday, December 29, 2023, with a second concert at the El Wak Sports Stadium

Day 2 of the concert was headlined by Nigerian singer Davido, and other artistes from Ghana, Nigeria and South Africa mounted the stage to thrill the crowd with their msahing hit songs

Day 2 of the long awaited biggest culture and music festival in Ghana, Afrofuture, was climaxed with exceptional performances from musicians from Ghana, South Africa, and Nigeria.

Videos from day 2 of Afrofuture

Afrofuture was climaxed on Friday, December 29, 2023, at the El Wak Sports Stadium.

The second day was headline by Nigerian global artiste Davido. Other artistes who performed include, Nigeria's Adekunle Gold, Ghana's Camidoh and R2Bees, as well as South Africa's Focalistic and Musakeys.

Below are videos from their performances on the main Afrofuture stage.

Videos of Davido performing on the second day of the Afrofuture Culture and Music Festival.

Davido surprises fans with a performance from King Promise

The first musician Davido surprised fans with was Ghanaian musician . He performed his hit song Terminator and other songs that got ravers in the entire stadium singing at the top of their voices and doing the dance challenge to his songs.

Video of King Promise performing on stage together with Davido at Afrofuture.

Davido surprises fans with a performance from Stonebwoy

During Davido's performance, he brought out Ghanaian dancehall musician Stonebwoy as they performed their hit song Activate.

The Nigerian global star then gave Stonebwoy the platform to perform and this got the crowd excited as they shouting at the top of their voices the songs he performed.

Video of Stonebwoy performing with Davido at Afrofuture.

Camidoh thrills the crowd with love songs at Afrofuture

Ghanaian musician Camidoh was there for the ladies as he performed some of his viral love songs on the Afrofuture main stage. From Sugarcane to For My Lover, fans sang word for word as they gushed over his mesmerising vocals.

Video of Camidoh performing some of his viral love songs on the Afrofuture stage.

R2Beees entertained ravers at Afrofuture

Ghanaian music duo R2Bees performed some of their smashing hit songs such as Eboso, Tonight, Over and many other songs that got the crowd energised for the rest of the performances for the night.

A video snippet of R2Bees' performance at Afrofuture.

Musakeys thrills the crowd with viral hit songs

South African Amapiano sensation, Musakeys came through with the Amapiano vibes at Afrofuture. This got partygoers displaying their exceptional Amapiano moves in the crowd. The crowd cheered as they sang his songs at the top of their voices.

Below is a video of Musakeys' performance on the Afrofuture main stage.

Adekunle Gold wows people with a stellar performance

Nigerian singer Adekunle Gold who is affectionately called AG Baby by his fans thrilled many ravers with his stellar performance. From Okay to Ogaranya to Something Different, his infectious energy filled the El Wak Sports Stadium.

Larruso performed on the Tunecore Stage at Afrofuture 2023

Budding Ghanaian musician Larruso performed his hit song ‘ Midnight’ on the Tunecore Stage, which was the second stage for underground and upcoming musicians at the 2023 edition of Afrofuture.

Below is a video of Larruso entertaining the crowd at Afrofuture.

Samini, Crayon and others storm stage at Afrofuture day 1 concert

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that the first day of the Afrofuture Culture and Music Festival ended with a two-day concert on December 28th and 29th 2023, at the El Wak Sports Stadium.

Ghanaian musicians Samini, Efya, and Black Sherif mounted the stage and gave ravers a run for their money, as well as Nigerian musicians Crayon and Odumodublvck

YEN.com.gh has compiled videos from the first day of the concert in this article.

