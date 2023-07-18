Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale bonded with his two kids inside his plush mansion

He was captured teaching his son, Majesty, how to drum, after which he displayed the skills he had learnt in a short time

Many people talked about how involving of a father Shatta Wale is after they watched the video

Ghanaian dancehall artiste Shatta Wale hosted his children, Cherissa and Majesty, from two baby mamas in his plush mansion.

Shatta Wale and his son Majesty playing drums. Image Credit: @famebugs @shattawalenima

Source: Instagram

Shatta Wale teaches Majesty how to drum

In a video that emerged online, the self-proclaimed dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale and his son, Majesty, were on the drums.

While on a tour inside his plush mansion, Majesty was fascinated by the drums such that he wanted to try his hands on them.

Shatta Wale guided him on how to hold the sticks, where to place his feet, and how to beat the drums.

He learnt it so fast such that, the 'On God' hitmaker was captured laughing with pride at his son's newly acquired talent.

Below is a video of Shatta Wale hosting his children inside his plush mansion.

Ghanaians react to the video of Shatta Wale bonding with his kids

Many people stated that after watching the video, they had goosebumps, others also said they smiled from ear to ear.

Many others also applauded Shatta Wale for being a hands-on father and urged him to keep it up.

See some of the lovely reactions from Ghanaians below:

_rashidhar said:

Who else smiled all through

ladypea2 stated:

See why kids shouldn't be isolated from their dads? Look at the joy on their faces

janetaidoo334 remarked:

Shatta, thank you for you doing this. It’s the best thing ever keep it up and never listen to anybody because you know why? This is your blood

sammysam404 said:

Sake of Sark, Shata want turn best dad in the world

am_ceejaden remarked:

This is beautiful. It got me smiling throughout.

samdee880770 said:

I felt this goosebumps throughout. This is really beautiful. SM is a whole vibe. Keep it up and always be in their life. Keep it up SM King.

egyiriba_lysis stated:

So beautiful watching this

nuelixir_ stated:

That’s nice. Hope it continues like that

Michy highlights features Majesty took from her and Shatta Wale

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that Michy posted a picture of Majesty and highlighted character traits and body features he took from which parent.

Michy said that Majesty took Shatta Wale's stubbornness and ears while he took her beautiful face and legs.

