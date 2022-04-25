Ghanaian Singer, Kelvyn Boy has revealed that this song was the fastest song he has ever recorded

He said that it took him less that 20 minutes to record the hit track

Kelvyn Boy's 'Down Flat' has become a global trend with over 1 million video challenges on social media, over 3 million streams on YouTube, and trending on worldwide charts

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Popular Ghanaian Afrobeats Singer, Kelvyn Boy has disclosed that his hit song, 'Down Flat' was the fastest song he has ever recorded.

According to him, he recorded it under 20 minutes.

Down Flat was made in like 20 minutes. That's my fastest song.

Kelvyn Boy Photo Source: @kelvynboymusic

Source: UGC

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Speaking to HitzFM's Ibrahim Ben-Bako in a short interview, the 'Down Flat' Hitmaker said,

I think the song came from above and do its thing because the budget for the video and the energy when we started promoting, it was low.

The song after its release three months ago has over three million streams on YouTube.

The song climbed the Billboard charts and peaked at number 10 on the Billboard World digital sales chart on its first week on the chart.

In April, the 'Down Flat' song trended number five on the Billboard Top Triller Global chart.

It also trended number 14 on the TOP 200 Worldwide On Apple Music.

With 'Down Flat' being a global hit, Kelvyn Boy said he did not anticipate that the song would get this much traction.

When you go back to how I push my songs, I didn't even trust it like this. Down Flat came in and it's doing its thing. The song dey do en thing. I can't explain. Each and everyday, you see another thing. I see this coming when I release every song, but not quick like this. I drop songs, it takes time for people to you know...It's just three months old.

Due to the love people have for the song, and how well the song has blown, he said everyday, he sees new challenges to the song.

This one, it's just three months old. Everyday I see a new challenge. Differenet level.

Meanwhile, students of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) stopped Kelvyn Boy from leaving campus after a short performance.

Social media reports have it that Kelvynboy was billed to perform at UCC's 60th-anniversary launch.

However, the Down Flat crooner had equally been booked for an event at the University of Professional Studies (UPS), Accra.

So in a bid to satisfy both parties, Kelvynboy went to the campus of UCC first to perform so as to rush back as fast as possible to Accra to thrill the UPSA students.

Source: YEN.com.gh