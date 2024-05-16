Kobbie Mainoo scored his third Premier League goal for Manchester United in their fixture against Newcastle United

The Ghanaian-born English midfielder scored the first goal out of the three goals scored by United on the night, with Newcastle pulling two back

Mainoo has been a revelation for Manchester United, putting in stellar performances despite his young age and winning the hearts of fans

Ghanaian-born English midfielder Kobbie Mainoo once again proved his worth by scoring his third Premier League goal of the season for Manchester United against Newcastle United on Wednesday, May 15, 2024.

Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo. Photo Source: Manchester United

Source: Twitter

Mainoo's goal, the first of three for United on the night, put the Manchester Club in the driving seat in the first half. Despite Newcastle's effort to pull two back, the Red Devils held their ground and won the match by three goals to two.

At just 19 years old, Mainoo has been a revelation for Manchester United this season, positively impacting the games in which he has been featured. Fans of the club and football lovers have sung the praises of Kobbie Mainoo, expressing how mature his game was at such a young age.

Fans praise Kobbie Mainoo

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

PeterNotDrury commented:

From a Chelsea fan, Kobbie Mainoo is the closest player to Zinedine Zidane

RealisticMuFC reacted:

Sensational. He made it look like a penalty in the middle of a game. His composure for a teenager is unheard of

Romzy33 wrote:

The boy has done well this season, I just hope he does better next season

ajibade_demola commented:

Hope Ten Hag brings the Best out of him

YoungEmmanuelJ wrote:

Kobbie mainoo is the young player of the season

