Fameye has shared the snippet of his yet-to-be-released song with Nigerian superstar Patoranking in an Instagram post

The snippet came in the form of a short music video clip, which showed the two music stars trading verses on a melodious beat

Fameye asked fans when they wanted him to release the tune, and in the comments section, admirers of the singer shared their excitement

Ghanaian music sensation Fameye has given fans a taste of his highly anticipated collaboration with Nigerian superstar Patoranking. The artist shared a snippet of the yet-to-be-released song on his Instagram page, sending waves of excitement on social media.

Fameye and Patoranking Photo Source: fameye_music

Source: Instagram

The preview came in the form of a short music video clip showcasing the two music stars trading verses on a melodious beat. The video, though brief, was enough to whet the appetite of fans, leaving them eagerly awaiting the full release.

Fameye and Patoranking shot the video for the song in a ghetto setting, suggesting the target audience of the tune, which is titled Sober.

In his Instagram post, Fameye posed a question to his fans, asking when they would like him to release the tune. The comments section of the post was flooded with responses from admirers of the singer, sharing their excitement and anticipation for the new song. Many expressed their eagerness to hear the full tune.

Fameye excites fans

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

picturelord682 said:

The voice from God

richard_baiden_ said:

Mad mad mad combo

quabhina_agbeko commented:

Right now Mr. Peter

kwaolezzes reacted:

Let’s go Peter x World Best

kayrainfall4 reacted:

@fameye_music please I want to see u okay. Saw u once

Fameye fan shares love for his music

In another story, a fan of Ghanaian musician Fameye, in a street interview, shared how impactful the singer's music has been on his life.

The young man said he had lost both his parents and Fameye's motivational music, which is what keeps him going.

His touching story resonated with social media users as they were moved by his tale and testified to Fameye's powerful lyrics.

Source: YEN.com.gh