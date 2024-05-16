A 74-year-old fridge which is still working at the Manyia Palace Museum recently popped up online

The video sparked mixed reactions on social media as many people wondered about the age of the fridge

New information has emerged, giving details about the brand name and the first Asantehene who used that fridge

A fridge at the recently re-opened Manhyia Palace Museum in Kumasi, which is said to be 74 years old, popped up online, only causing a stir among social media users.

The antique fridge was displayed in a video shared by TV3 after presenter Anita Akuffo visited the museum following Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's 25th-anniversary durbar.

The 74-year-old fridge at Manhyia was first used by Prempeh II Photo source: The Asante Nation

In his interaction with the TV3 presenter, curator Justice Brobbey indicated that the refrigerator was bought in 1950 and had not undergone any major repairs since then.

"We've never changed the motor; we've never filled the gas. As it was in 1950, so it is today," he said.

As the video went viral, many wondered how that could be possible, with some pointing to the fact that there was no electricity in the country by then.

Asantehene Prempeh II first used 74-year-old fridge at Manhyia

Amid the doubts, a pro-Asante Facebook page, The Asante Nation, has shared a photo of the refrigerator, clarifying some issues.

The photo showed the old fridge still working fine with the freezing compartment making ice.

The page confirmed that the fridge was bought in 1950, as the curator had said, adding that it was the first fridge Nana Osei Agyeman Prempeh II used. Prempeh II was Kumasihene from 1931-35 and Asantehene from 1935-1970.

It is understood that the fridge was initially made to be powered by fuel (kerosene) and was later converted to be compatible with electricity.

What brand is Asantehene's 74-year-old fridge at Manhyia Museum?

In addition to those who doubted the story of the Manhyia fridge, others wanted to know what brand it was.

YEN.com.gh checks indicate that the antique fridge is called AMCOR 10. The video shows the name boldly written in front before Anita opened it.

Also, Joy FM's Kojo Yankson, who visited the Manhyia Museum in 2016, had earlier shared a photo standing beside the fridge.

In his caption, Yankson also mentioned 1950 as the year of purchase and called it the AMCOR 10 fridge.

99-year-old fan at Manhyia causes stir

Meanwhile, a 99-year-old fan inside the Manhyia Palace Museum, which still functions today in 2024, had earlier sparked reactions online.

In an exclusive video, Anita Akuffo tested the fan by turning on the switch, which moved while making a lot of noise.

