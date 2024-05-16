Ghanaian rapper Kwaw Kese bragged about being a decorated rapper after mentioning that he won five awards at the 2008 edition of the Ghana Music Awards (GMAs)

Ghanaian rapper Kwaw Kese has bragged about his achievements and the expensive suit he wore to the 2008 Ghana Music Awards (GMAs).

Kwaw Kese bragged about his achievement on X

Taking to his X account, Kwaw Kese noted that the current generation, which he referred to as the Indomie generation, would never know how big he was back in the day.

He noted that he was the first rapper in the history of the prestigious Ghana Music Awards (GMAs) to have won five awards in one night. He disclosed that that night was April 25, 2008.

"Today Make I #Brag some to this indomie generation. I’m the first rapper to win 5 awards in a night at GMA’s 2008," Kwaw Kese wrote in a post on X.

The Awoyo Sofo hitmaker also bragged about wearing a $6000 tuxedo to the awards show, which would cost GH¢85,800 with the current exchange rate on Google on May 16, 2024.

"The tuxedo I wore for the night and my shoes cost $6000."

The seasoned rapper also noted that his eyes were red in the pictures that night because he and his team had smoked heavily that night.

I smoked half a kilo of Hohoe kush with my team for the night. You can tell from my eyes and mouth

Below is a tweet Kwaw Kese made on X bragging about his achievements.

Reactions as Kwaw Kese bragged on social media

Many people in the comment section talked about Kwaw Kese being a legend in the Ghanaian music industry's rap genre.

Another fan also talked about Kwaw Kese selling his awards in a wheelbarrow in 2017 to protest the alleged scandals of the GMA organisers, Charterhouse.

Below are the opinions of people:

@mrxclevery said:

Abɔdam, the controversial rapper. Man changed the rap game of his time!

@albertmelacy said:

I believe waaaa. Then times na you dey come Broda in there for community 7 near subin valley sef na it no be small drip.

@djslimingy said:

As for this one diɛ , i agree . You’re a legend

king__selay said:

THIS MAN WAS ONCE UPON A TIME THE BIGGEST THING IN GHANA MUSIC. I RESPECT HIM SOO MUCH

roselynlampteyy said:

Thanks to Fennec for those beautiful achievements. God keep resting your soul my dear friend.

xhibitplusy said:

You simply had a great manager who sadly lost his life . He was the secret just as Sarkodie has Angel

kleensl8y said:

In 2008 1 dollar was equivalent to 1 cedi so his suit and shoes were just about 6000 cedis or so LOL

ahgideby said:

And he threw de awards away after collecting them…I remember paaaaa

Below is a screenshot of Kwaw Kese's post, which was shared on Instagram.

