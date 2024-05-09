Felicia Wiseborn, mother of Moses Bliss' wife, has unveiled her latest track God Bless My Children

She couldn't help but relive the beautiful wedding moments of her daughter and the Nigerian Gospel singer

The song, an inspirational and motherly anthem, has caught the attention of many netizens seeking to tap into her blessings

In March, Nigerian Gospel singer Moses Bliss tied the knot with this Ghanaian UK-based sweetheart, Marie Wiseborn.

The marriage ceremony held both in Nigeria, and Ghana took the internet by storm as the singer and his wife captivated netizens with their story, looks and allure.

A few months after the ceremony, the bride's mother relived all the beautiful moments as she released her new song.

Felicia Wiseborn praying for her daughter Photo source: Instagram/FeliciaWiseborn

Felicia Wiseborn releases new song

Moses Bliss' wife comes from a staunch Christian family led by their father, an astute pastor in the UK and mum, who helps run the church.

Felicia, who is very much in touch with her Ghanaian roots, sang her new song in her mother tongue, Twi, sharing her gratitude and requests to God.

In the song, the woman seeks blessings for her children, asking God to establish them in high places.

During the trending wedding, the woman went viral as she joined hands with her mother to shower prayers on Moses Bliss' wife as she prepared to start her new home.

The gesture inspired many Christians across the continents. Her new song has already garnered comments from netizens who are inspired by her motherly gestures.

Fans hail Felicia Wiseborn for her new son

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Felicia Wiseborn's new song, God Bless My Children.

@namandajoanitah5221 shared:

I liked the way U protected Maria on her wedding day from the enemies

@MchikkySeries commented:

Great performance from our in-law. Nigeria Ghana United

@afiaowusuahakyaw2632 said:

I am sending this song to my mum. I believe that once she starts singing it...I will be a noble person!!! God richly bless your home, Mummy Felicia.

@Pendreamtv wrote:

One inspirational and heartfelt song I have so far heard in 2024. God bless our kids and expand our territory in Jesus Christ Name. God bless you mummy

@bibishadbolt3319 noted:

Good Pentecost song. I pray this over my daughter, nieces, nephews, and every child under my tutelage in Jesus' name.

