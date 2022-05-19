Video of Gyakie's mother, Mrs Miriam Acheampong and Gyakie's younger sister have surfaced online

Mother and daughter were spotted at the surprise birthday celebration of Gyakie's aunty, Ramatu

Fans upon seeing Gyakie's younger sister for the first time can't keep calm about how beautiful she looks

Videos of mother, Mrs Miriam Acheampong and younger sister of Ghanaian Singer, Gyakie have surfaced online.

The two were spotted at the house of Gyakie's aunty, Ramatu for a surprise birthday celebration.

Gyakie's mom and younger sister. Photo Source: @gyakie_ @zionfelixdotcom

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram page of Zionfelixdotcom, Gyakie's younger sister is seen wearing a pair of blue jeans and a white tank top, and a pair of white sandals.

She is seen walking across the compound to a tent where her mother, Mrs Acheampong was standing at.

Mrs Acheampong wore a simple look. She was spotted in a brown dress with black leopard prints and a pair of slippers.

Fans React to Seeing Gyakie's Younger Sister and Mother

emmacarr86:

Ok! we've seen her mother and younger sister.....so where are her brother, dad, friends & the rest of her whole families....I'm waiting to see them all too

platinum_ak1:

The mother is beautiful

spendy_blinks:

Her mum is prettier like her daughter ❤️❤️❤️

1realcreppy_:

She fine oo.. tag am eerh

nyanibaqueen:

She's pretty❤️

sethphotography__:

She fine pass @gyakie_

mp.9524:

@sethphotography__ Because guakie is older than her..Probably gyakie was also very fine when she was her age.

Gyakie Flaunts Her Pretty And Young Looking Mother On Her Birthday

Meanwhile, Ghanaian Gyakie, recently turned to social media to flaunt her mother, Mrs Miriam Acheampong.

Mrs Acheampong, the wife of legendary Highlife artiste Nana Acheampong, had turned a year older.

To celebrate her mother's birthday, the Forever hitmaker took to her Instagram page to flaunt her. She shared photos and a video of her mother on Instagram stories.

The photos showed Gyakie's mother wearing a green-coloured dress and standing in front a doorway to a house. She wore a black pair of slippers which she complemented with a black.

In the first photo, Mrs Acheampong looked straight into the camera. The second had her looking sideways. "Birthday blessings to my mother, my best friend," she said.

Source: YEN.com.gh