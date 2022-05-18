General Manager of GHOne TV and StarFM, Nana Aba Anamoah and Ace Journalist, Serwaa Amihere continue to show fans that they are a true definition of bestie goals

Nana Aba Anamoah tweeted a beautiful selfie photo of herself and this had fans gushin g over her beauty, including her personal bestie, Serwaa Amihere

g The duo were present at the launch of Lawyer, Entrepreneur and Humanitarian, Sandra Ankobia's charity organisation, 'Sisterhood' and birthday celebration

General Manager of GHOne TV and StarFM, Nana Aba Anamoah and Ace Journalist, Serwaa Amihere continue to prove that they are truly bestie goals.

And they don't fail to show the love and admiration they have for each other in a public domain.

Nana Aba Anamoah and Serwaa Amihere. Photo Source: @thenanaaba @serwaaamihere

Nana Aba Anamoah took to her Twitter to share a selfie photo showing her look for the day. She wore a blue dress with black leopard prints. She also wore a frontal ponytail by Oh My Hair.

That was the same look she wore to Lawyer, Entrepreneur and Humanitarian, Sandra Ankobiah's launch of charity initiative, 'Sisterhood' and birthday celebration. Nana Aba who was definitely feeling her beautiful self captioned the photo:

cheek bones

Serwaa Amihere, upon seeing the tweet commented,

And teeth ! Actually the face

Nana Aba gave Serwaa a new bestie name, Serwizzle and then responded to Serwaa's comment saying:

Baby girl Serwizzle

Fans react to Nana Aba Anamoah's post

@Cephas3773:

My heart always melts anytime I see a photo of you. Charley, She's got the kind of smile that will make you fly without wings. #bars

@Hernan_Jnr:

The day i will see you in person I’ll go haywire ❤️…i love you nana ❤️

@suri_babe:

The bone is boning . Fine Aunty

@ScoopGist:

Beautiful.

@kalibar_made_it:

On fleek

Source: YEN.com.gh