Ghanaian musician KiDi sparked dating rumours when a video of him with a curvy TiKToker and Ghanaian fashion model Renée Adjoa surfaced online

The two were spotted dancing to KiDi's newly released song titled Danger at a private getaway destination in Ghana

Many people have shared their thoughts on the video in the comments

Ghanaian musician KiDi was spotted in a video with a Ghanaian fashion model and TIkToker Renée Adjoa dancing to his recently released song Danger.

KiDi and a fashion model dance in the video

Renée Adjoa shared the video on her official TikTok page. The two were spotted at a getaway as they rocked summer outfits while singing and dancing to KiDi's song Danger, which is making waves in Ghana and at the international level.

KiDi was only wearing a pair of shorts with his boxers sticking out around his waistline, while the TikToker was dressed in a two-piece swimsuit.

The swimsuit that Renée Adjoa wore was a branded Danger swimsuit, which was a collaboration between the Lynx Entertainment signee and the famous Ghanaian swimsuit brand Swims by Didi.

Below is a video of KiDi dancing with a curvy TikToker at a getaway.

Reactions to the video of KiDi dancing with a curvy TikToker

The video sparked dating rumours between Renée Adjoa and KiDi, as many wondered whether they were dating.

Others also wondered whether she was dressed for a video shoot for the music video for Danger since she was dressed in the officially branded swimsuit of the song.

Below are the comments on the video:

k said:

Kidi you be Goat

Fatima said:

OMG, girls dey oo

Basha Damba said:

See the way he excite.

gh said:

Kidi dey feel things Eii Shuga ❤️❤️

drizzy_snowzkid said:

Fun fact: people are ensuring the video by looking at comments if it is real

jumpy said:

Ah so it was you on his Snapchat .

.maame yaa serwaa said:

KiDi this girl fits you more than that Cina Soul dompe girl. Renee is very pretty

