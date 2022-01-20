Award-winning singer Gyakie has shown off her mother, Miriam Acheampong, in new posts on social media

The photos and video of Gyakie's mother have got many of her followers admiring and praising her

Gyakie shared the photos and video in celebration of Mrs Acheampong's birthday on Thursday, January 20, 2022

Ghanaian singer, Gyakie, known in private life as Jackline Acheampong, has taken to social media to flaunt her mother, Mrs Miriam Acheampong.

Mrs Acheampong, the wife of legendary Highlife artiste Nana Acheampong, has turned a year older today, January 20, 2021.

To celebrate her mother's birthday, the Forever hitmaker has taken to her Instagram page to flaunt her. She shared photos and a video of her mother on Instagram stories.

The photos show Gyakie's mother wearing a green-coloured dress and standing in front a doorway to a house. She wore a black pair of slippers which she complemented with a black.

In the first photo, Mrs Acheampong looked straight into the camera. The second had her looking sideways.

"Birthday blessings to my mother, my best friend," she said.

Check out the photos of Gyakie's mother as shared by @sweet_maame_adwoa on Instagram:

The video, also reposted on Instagram by @sweet_maame_adwoa, has Gyakie's mother jamming.

Watch the video below:

Gyakie's fans react

The photos of Gyakie's mother have stirred lovely reactions from her followers. Many have been impressed with the woman's good looks.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below:

official_elisheba said:

"Eeiii really...she looks very young paa."

she_loves_nanaamamcbrown said:

"Very young. God bless her."

mooreblay09_ said:

"God Bless up you for your Beautiful gift u ve given us on earth."

norash_closet said:

"Happy birthday mummy,God bless you giving us such vibrant singer❤️."

