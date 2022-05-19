Ghanaian Lawyer, Entrepreneur, and Humanitarian, Sandra Ankobiah marked her 39th birthday yesterday by wearing an expensive dress

Research undertaken by YEN.com.gh revealed that her all-red birthday dress cost about GH₵30,000

The dress was from Maria Lucia Hohan's collection called Lunara, and it is still available on their site for purchase

Ghanaian Lawyer, Entrepreneur, and Humanitarian, Sandra Ankobiah celebrated her birthday yesterday and she did stun in her gorgeous all-red dress.

To mark her 39th birthday, she rocked an expensive all-red dress to the launch of her charity organisation, "Sisterhood".

Sandra Ankobiah. Photo Source: @sandraankobiah

Source: Instagram

Research undertaken by YEN.com.gh revealed that the dress she wore yesterday cost a whopping $3,750 which is approximately GH₵30,000.

The dress was a red ruffled silk mousseline dress from Maria Lucia Hohan's collection called Lunara.

Sandra Ankobiah dress. Photo Source: Maria Lucia Hohan

Source: UGC

