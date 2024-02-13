Wiyaala and Atongo Zimba have been named as part of a trending list of greatest songs of all time

The list was compiled after two years of research by Alan Tigay, a seasoned journalist and music reviewer

Atongo Zimba placed 316th, while Wiyaala got the 419th position on the 500 Greatest Songs of All Time list

Ghanaian singers and songwriters Atongo Zimba and Wiyaala have made it to a trending list of the Global 500 Greatest Songs of All Time.

The new list featuring Wiyaala and Atongo Zimba was released on January 29, by the World Music Listening Post.

The list is a result of over two years of research led by a seasoned journalist, Alan Tigay and his team of music professionals.

Wiyaala and and Atongo Zimba enter the GOAT list

According to the curators of the list, their aim is to judge, as faithfully as possible, all the songs and artistes surveyed in the context of their own cultural milieu and to imagine what music critics and listeners in any given country or language community would consider the greatest.

Atongo Zimba's 2004 hit record, No Beer In Heaven, took the 316th position on the list. Atongo Zimba is heralded as a griot who has toured different parts of the world, including South America and Europe, with his traditional storytelling and distinctive voice.

Wiyaala's Village Sex placed 419th on the newly-released list. Wiyaala's infectious voice as she sings in her native Sisaala and Waala dialects made Village Sex an instant hit. The song proposes to encourage young bachelors to follow the laid-down tradition of abstaining from sex until after marriage.

Other notable names on the list were Fela Kuti, and Sunny Nneji from Nigeria. Check out the full list of Global 500's greatest songs of all time.

Netizens react to Atongo Zimba and Wiyaala's GOAT status

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they reacted to Atongo Zimba and Wiyaala's inclusion on the list.

@nana_asempa1 said:

That village sex song is one of my favorites. Wiyaala is so so good. Really happy for her.

@plvgwill wrote:

Village sex is incredible really that song deserved more airplay here.

@avres_tello noted:

Kyenkyen bi Adi M’awu should have made the list…1

@kwesi_ansong added:

These are the artiste who needs proper attention for honours not the agenda artists

