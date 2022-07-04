Grammy award-winning Nigerian musician, Burna Boy, has revealed that his 'Last last' hit song is a sample from one of Toni Braxton's projects

He made this revelation on the 'The Million Dollaz Worth of Game' podcast, where he disclosed that Toni Braxton receives 60 per cent of the royalties

Why that huge percentage and risk, he noted that he had always wanted to sample her songs and he knew he could create magic with it

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Nigerian Afrobeat musician, Burna Boy, has disclosed that his song, 'Last Last', which is making waves on airwaves and trending on social media apps, is not fully his song.

He revealed that he sampled a portion of a song by legendary American singer Toni Braxton.

Burna Boy and Toni Braxton

Source: Getty Images

Making an appearance on 'The Million Dollaz Worth of Game' podcast, the Grammy award-winning Nigerian musician noted that he had always wanted to sample a song from the legendary American singer.

"It was actually my idea, to be honest. I just always wanted to use that sample," he said.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Burna Boy said that he knew his producer, Chopstix could do some magic with the sound to make a hit song. He described the sound sampling process as the most creative process ever.

And I knew Chopstix could do some crazy with it. I just pointed it out, and we took it from there. That's one of the most special creative processes ever.

However, according to sources, Tony Braxton is taking 60 per cent of the royalties from online streaming platforms, while Atlantic takes 30 per cent, and Burna Boy receives the remaining 10 per cent.

But she is taking 60 of the sh*t. I'm not complaining. Hopefully, she even pops up to one of the shows.

On the same show, Burna Boy revealed that his sixth studio album will be released on July 8, 2022. The album titled ‘Love Damini’ comprises 19 tracks featuring artistes both from the African continent and internationally.

Black Sherif Hails Burna Boy, Says He Has Helped Him Amplify His Numbers

Thriving Ghanaian musician, Black Sherif, has praised Nigeria's Burna Boy for helping him push his numbers on various streaming platforms.

In an interview on Cape Coast based radio station, Kastle FM, he said that anytime afrobeats giant, Burna Boy, performs their hit song, 'Second Sermon Remix', the number of people who visit digital music stores to stream his songs increases.

Blacko, as he is nicknamed, explained that during Burna Boy's recent tour, he noticed that the analytics on his songs on the various streaming platforms were impressive. He hailed Burna Boy for supporting his craft and for being an instrumental part in his music career.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh