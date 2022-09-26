Multiple award-winning Afrobeat singer Davido is in Ghana and has been spotted in the lavish mansion of Ghanaian celebrity couple Medikal and Fella

Videos showed how Davido spent his time with the adorable family as he recorded a song with Medikal which is yet to be released

Many have hailed Fella Makafui for feeding Davido, while others are excited about the new collaboration

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Nigerian Afrobeat singer Davido arrived in Ghana, and he was spotted in the plush mansion of famous Ghanaian celebrity couple, Medikal and Fella Makafui.

Fella Makafui, Medikal and Davido. Photo Source: @ghhyper1

Source: Instagram

A series of videos posted on Fella Makafui's Snapchat page, showed she and Davido together in a video. In the video, Davido thanked Fella Makafui for feeding him, and he acknowledged that the beautiful actress was also a phenomenal cook.

In the video, he said,

Mama! Mama, fed us today ooo.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

In another series of videos, Medikal and Davido, together with some members of their team, were all together in the kitchen hanging out.

However, it looked like a new song was being recorded as there were speakers and microphones, as well as headphones spotted in the kitchen of the lavish mansion.

Medikal seems excited about this new collab as he remarked in Twi, which translates into,

Should you be told or be shown?

Many react to videos of Davido hanging out at Medikal and Fella Makafui's mansion

preciousadu7:

My baby fella ' thanks for feeding Baddest for us

rbrenyah:

Mama, you did well Feed Davido again for me

goodfoodghana:

Davido is too humble

crown_maxwellnow:

Me too I need fi chop ohh

dg01335:

Davido don’t sleep

canadian_pappy:

Make we tell u or make we take show u amg to the world

mcsavage55:

Make Medikal forget err anaa

Global Citizen Festival 2022: Yaw Tog Gifts Stormzy And His Mother Kente, Video Drops

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Kumerican rapper Yaw Tog has gifted London-based Ghanaian rapper Stormzy and Stormzy's mother some kente fabric straight from where he comes from, Kumasi, Ashanti Region.

He made this gesture backstage at the recently held Global Citizen Festival, which was held at Black Star Square in Accra, Ghana, on September 25, 2022.

The 'Sore' hitmaker handed Stormzy's mother a full piece kente cloth, which she dearly appreciated. She hugged Yaw Tog tightly and showered him with praises.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh