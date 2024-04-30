Celebrated Ghanaian musician King Promise announced that he had secured a deal with international alcoholic beverage brand Hennessy

He shared lovely pictures on his Instagram page of him wearing a branded Hennessy basketball jersey and posing with a branded Hennessy basketball

Many people congratulated him in the comment section of the post

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian singer King Promise has bagged a huge deal with the international alcoholic beverage brand, Hennessy.

King Promise looking dapper in photos. Image Credit: @iamkingpromise

Source: Instagram

King Promise bags Hennessy deal

King Promise took to his verified Instagram page to share pictures announcing that he had collaborated with the luxury alcohol beverage brand, Hennessy.

In the pictures, the Terminator hitmaker wore a red Hennessy-branded basketball jersey and posed with a Hennessy-branded basketball.

In the caption of the post, King Promise wrote:

Always sure to be a great time with 5 Star x @hennessy Perfect Combi ! #HennessyxNBA #MitchellAndNess

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian director Joshua Kissi made the country proud when he directed an advert for the National Basketball Association (NBA) and luxury drink brand Hennessy in 2021.

Below are the lovely pictures of King Promise with the Hennessy brand.

Reactions as King Promise bags Hennessy deal

Many Ghanaian celebrities and fans took to the comment section to congratulate King Promise on his new international deal with Hennessy.

Below are the sweet messages and reactions from people:

iammzgee said:

Na Bortey, Na 5star General

pepjunia said:

My artiste of the year. Our artiste of the year Worldwide 5 ⭐️

akwasibugati said:

More wins

m.e.a.l.z said:

Nii Bortey kome p3 ❤️

erico_mentor said:

Walking into the legendary status keep going bro

jemmachoice said:

This combi makes a lot of sense

King Promise sold out his headline show in Singapore, became the first Afrobeats star to do so

YEN.com.gh reported that musician King Promise toured Asia, his first show in Singapore was a massive success, making him the first African Afrobeat artiste to sell out a show in that region.

In a video posted by entertainment/pop culture journalist Olele Salvador, you would see the Singaporeans sing and dance to King Promise's songs.

King Promise was on a 3-day Asia tour, which started from Singapore, then to Bali, and ended at Jarkata.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh