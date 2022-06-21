Budding Ghanaian musician, Black Sherif, has showered accolades on Nigeria's Burna Boy in a recent interview

He said that collaborating with The African Giant on the Second Sermon remix has helped his numbers skyrocket on various streaming platforms

He said that the numbers always increase whenever Burna Boy goes on his world tour and performs their hit song

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Thriving Ghanaian musician, Black Sherif, has praised Nigeria's Burna Boy for helping him push his numbers on various streaming platforms.

Burna Boy and Black Sherif. Photo Source: @blacksherif

Source: Twitter

In an interview on Cape Coast based radio station, Kastle FM, he said that anytime afrobeats giant, Burna Boy, performs their hit song, 'Second Sermon Remix', the number of people who visit digital music stores to stream his songs increase.

“Burna Boy’s impact is really big because he performs the song on his tour shows and if you’ve been monitoring my digital streams, you will understand what I’m saying.

Blacko as he is nicknamed explained that during Burna Boy's recent tour, he noticed that the analytics on his songs on the various streaming platforms were impressive.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He hailed Burna Boy for supporting his craft and for being an instrumental part in his music career.

“Big blessings to Burna and big love to him wherever he finds himself and I believe that if I get on the road we will definitely meet for sure,”

In July 2021, Black Sherif released the video to Second Sermon. The song became an instant smashing hit. Burna Boy was seen jamming to the song and singing it in a series of snaps. Not long after he was seen enjoying the song, he teamed up with the budding artiste to produce a remix of the song.

The duo teased fans with an audio version of 'Second Sermon Remix' which was released in December last year. A few months down the line in February 2022, the official video was released as well. the video currently has over 6 million views on YouTube and over 11 million streams on Spotify.

Black Sherif: Singer Becomes First Ghanaian Artiste to Reach 100M Streams on Boomplay

Fast-rising Ghanaian singer Black Sherif, born Mohammed Ismail Sherif Kwaku Frimpong, has garnered 100 million streams on Boomplay.

The award-winning singer makes history as the first Ghanaian artiste to reach 100 million on Africa's most expansive music streaming and downloading platform.

The artiste impressed last year with the release of back-to-back hit songs, earning him the Best Hip-hop Song of the Year and Best New Artiste at the 2022 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

The Second Sermon hitmaker joins the list of acclaimed artistes who have surpassed the 100 million streams milestone, including Burna Boy, Wizkid, Davido, Diamond Platinumz, Fireboy DML, Joeboy, Omah Lay, and Rayvanny.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh