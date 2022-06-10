Global site navigation

Lion Jumps On Sarkodie's Safari Ride, He Smiles And Takes Pictures
Lion Jumps On Sarkodie's Safari Ride, He Smiles And Takes Pictures

by  Geraldine Amoah
  • Sarkodie and his team enjoyed a trip to the wilderness at 'The Lion & Safari Park' in South Africa
  • They were being educated about lions when a lion jumped unto their closed 4WD car
  • Many people have reacted to the video with some saying, "We don’t want to hear justice for sarkodie o yooo"

Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie is definitely having a good time exploring wildlife in South Africa.

In a video posted by @ronnieiseverywhere_official on Instagram, Sarkodie and his team were seen on a safari ride at 'The Lion & Safari Park' at Broederstroom, Hartbeespoort, South Africa.

Lion Jumps On Sarkodie's Safari Ride, He Smiles And Take Pictures
Sarkodie. Photo Source: @sarkodie @ronnieiseverywhere_official and Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

As Sarkodie's team were being educated about lions during their safari ride, a lion got closer to their closed 4WD car and gripped unto the window side.

The guide assured them that it was safe, so the 'Non-living thing' hitmaker used the opportunity to take up-close selfies with the lion.

Excited about his excursion trip, he decided to claim one of the lions, Zulu a.k.a Chris Brown as a pet.

Sarkodie wore an all-white attire coupled with a pair of white gloves. He wore his usual brown sunglasses for the sight seeing trip.

Some reactions after a lion jumped unto Sarkodie's car

tokyo.wire:

co yooo

officialboi_bless_:

Ahh crissbrown sen

danielkobby:

I no wan hear he bite my finger o

nketiahtheodora:

Wowww the animals are really huge paa

