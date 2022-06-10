Lion Jumps On Sarkodie's Safari Ride, He Smiles And Takes Pictures
- Sarkodie and his team enjoyed a trip to the wilderness at 'The Lion & Safari Park' in South Africa
- They were being educated about lions when a lion jumped unto their closed 4WD car
- Many people have reacted to the video with some saying, "We don’t want to hear justice for sarkodie o yooo"
Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie is definitely having a good time exploring wildlife in South Africa.
In a video posted by @ronnieiseverywhere_official on Instagram, Sarkodie and his team were seen on a safari ride at 'The Lion & Safari Park' at Broederstroom, Hartbeespoort, South Africa.
As Sarkodie's team were being educated about lions during their safari ride, a lion got closer to their closed 4WD car and gripped unto the window side.
The guide assured them that it was safe, so the 'Non-living thing' hitmaker used the opportunity to take up-close selfies with the lion.
Excited about his excursion trip, he decided to claim one of the lions, Zulu a.k.a Chris Brown as a pet.
Sarkodie wore an all-white attire coupled with a pair of white gloves. He wore his usual brown sunglasses for the sight seeing trip.
Some reactions after a lion jumped unto Sarkodie's car
tokyo.wire:
co yooo
officialboi_bless_:
Ahh crissbrown sen
danielkobby:
I no wan hear he bite my finger o
nketiahtheodora:
Wowww the animals are really huge paa
Sarkodie And Titi Cruise In Style In A Car As They Jam To His Song
Multiple award-winning rapper, Sarkodie and his adorable first child, Titi keep proving that they are definitely daddy and daughter goals.
In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the two were seen enjoying themselves during a car ride.
See energy: Grandma steals the show during dance with granddaughter at traditional wedding, video stuns many
Titi sat next to her father in the passenger's seat as her dad drove them around town in his lavish car. The 'Non-living Thing' hitmaker and his daughter took turns in recording the daddy and daughter moment in the car, as Sarkodie's 'No Fugazy' song played in the background.
