Sarkodie and his team enjoyed a trip to the wilderness at 'The Lion & Safari Park' in South Africa

They were being educated about lions when a lion jumped unto their closed 4WD car

Many people have reacted to the video with some saying, "We don’t want to hear justice for sarkodie o yooo"

Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie is definitely having a good time exploring wildlife in South Africa.

In a video posted by @ronnieiseverywhere_official on Instagram, Sarkodie and his team were seen on a safari ride at 'The Lion & Safari Park' at Broederstroom, Hartbeespoort, South Africa.

As Sarkodie's team were being educated about lions during their safari ride, a lion got closer to their closed 4WD car and gripped unto the window side.

The guide assured them that it was safe, so the 'Non-living thing' hitmaker used the opportunity to take up-close selfies with the lion.

Excited about his excursion trip, he decided to claim one of the lions, Zulu a.k.a Chris Brown as a pet.

Sarkodie wore an all-white attire coupled with a pair of white gloves. He wore his usual brown sunglasses for the sight seeing trip.

Some reactions after a lion jumped unto Sarkodie's car

tokyo.wire:

co yooo

officialboi_bless_:

Ahh crissbrown sen

danielkobby:

I no wan hear he bite my finger o

nketiahtheodora:

Wowww the animals are really huge paa

