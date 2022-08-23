Reggae-dancehall artiste Samini Dagaati has officially become the Student Representative Council (SRC) President at GIMPA

In a brief ceremony held on the premises of the university campus, he was seen swearing an oath alongside his vice-president

Many have thronged into the comment section of the posts to congratulate the musician on his major milestone

Reggae-dancehall artiste, Emmanuel Andrews Samini, popularly known as Samini Dagaati, has officially been sworn in as the Student Representative Council (SRC) President at GIMPA.

In a brief ceremony held on the university campus on August 23, 2022, he and his other executives were officially sworn in as they swore oaths to officially initiate them into their respective roles.

In a series of videos sighted on the official Instagram page of the famous blogging site, Nkonkonsa, Samini was spotted comfortably seated in his seat as he watched the ceremony.

He wore official attire for the occasion. He wore a blue vest with a pair of blue trousers and a blue suit to match his look. His tie had a mixture of colours to highlight his overall look.

His locs were braided in a cornrow pattern from the front through to the back and held in a ponytail. His sunglasses and earrings highlighted his look.

At the swearing-in ceremony, the Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Honourable Mark Okraku Mantey.

Per the introduction from the host of the event, George Quaye, the Deputy Minister, has been a faithful friend to Samini Dagaati and, as such, was there to support him.

Below is a video of Samini Dagaati swearing his oath as the SRC President for GIMPA.

Many congratulate Samini Dagaati and his executives

akylah_music commented:

School will humble you see how our man is so calm and gentle … not the usual hyper Samini that I know … I love this side of him too ❤️

nyameba_posh said:

Perfect gentleman

linokrenshaw said:

Way3 Study ... heads up, chest up

quapia_berma commented:

This is awesome

_pepperdhem said:

Congratulations

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Reggae-dancehall artiste, Emmanuel Andrews Samini, popularly known as Samini Dagaati, was elected as the 2022/2023 President of the Students Representative Council (SRC) at GIMPA.

The legendary Dancehall musician, who is currently pursuing Business Administration at GIMPA was able to garner 307 votes to win the election against 211 votes for his opponent, Theophilus Quartey.

