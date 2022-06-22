Reggae-dancehall Artiste, Emmanuel Andrews Samini has been elected as the 2022/2023 President of the Students Representative Council (SRC) at GIMPA

This comes after a neck-to-neck competition with level 300 Finance major, Theophilus Quartey, who was able to garner 211 votes

This massive win means that Samini Dagaati becomes the first Rastafarian to become SRC President of GIMPA in the school's history

The legendary Dancehall musician who is currently pursuing Business Administration at GIMPA was able to garner 307 votes to win the election against 211 votes for his opponent, Theophilus Quartey.

The legendary Dancehall musician who is currently pursuing Business Administration at GIMPA was able to garner 307 votes to win the election against 211 votes for his opponent, Theophilus Quartey.

Theophilus Quartey is a level 300 student of Finance who enrolled at GIMPA in 2019.

The 'My Own' hitmaker revealed some two weeks ago in a tweet his intentions of contesting for the position of the SRC President in the coming elections.

“I am contesting for the GIMPA SRC Presidency, I will be doing my vetting tomorrow and hopefully I will become the next SRC President of GIMPA,” Samini revealed in a Twitter Space conversation.

The Musician had earlier stated in an interview on GTV on Friday, June 17 about his plans for the students of GIMPA should he be given the nod.

”As an Artiste and Entertainer and what I am used to in terms of soliciting funds to support their projects. I know what I can do if I take charge and sacrifice myself or bring myself to serve and be part of how we can raise more, someone who is not that loud on social media space.

On the same show, he further noted that he is aware of the challenges faced by the student body and that it all has to do with money and how it influences the planning of SRC Week celebrations.

He further opined on GTV Breakfast Show that.

”I have put my ear on the ground and I have watched as well and I know that there are plenty of things that students need. But with the institution being a private one it can only run-on profit or loss. We would need benevolent Institution to come on board to support them."

