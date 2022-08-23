Ghanaian dancehall musician, Shatta Wale, has officially made known his intention to promote his Gift of God (GoG) album in Nigeria

This news comes months after he bashed Nigerian artists on his officially verified Twitter page in a series of rants

There have been diverse acceptance of the news as some pulled out receipts of unpleasant tweets from his page

Ghanaian dancehall musician, Shatta Wale, has announced that he will be undergoing a media tour in Nigeria to promote his Gift of God (GoG) Album.

Shatta Wale. Photo Source: shattawalenima

Source: Instagram

He took to his social media pages to share a flier that had some details of his media tour in Nigeria. On the flier, it reads,

Shatta Wale King of Africa Dancehall. Nigeria Media Tour

This announcement comes days after he announced the release date for the much-anticipated and much-awaited album, Gift of God.

During his performance at the just-ended Summer Stage at Central Park in Bronx, New York, he announced that the album is set to drop on all major streaming platforms on Monday, 17th October 2022.

Some reactions from Netizens

Even though fans of the Shatta Movement family are happy for the self-acclaimed dancehall king, the announcement did not go down well with some music lovers.

They are lashing out at the 'On God' hitmaker for a series of Twitter rants bashing Nigerian musicians.

Below are some reactions and how some fans have taken the news.

@laportajnr commented:

When you get there stand with what you said against Nigerian artists during the Christmas, don’t go and be lyk what you said was just for fun

@CalebBoonu07 said:

Wrong timing bro , they are busy watching BIGBRO naija . All their attention is on that show . Bro change the time .

@ThoughtPillow commented:

Life deɛ so naa. All the best by the way

@Johnpau34316629 said:

We welcome you 1 Don,GH for life.

@1realstargaze commented:

Good to know you've changed your mind

@a_adeposi said:

You don forget say u fight burna boy

@Alhaji_Musah7 commented:

Eeeeiii U dey go Naija? Them go beat u..oo

