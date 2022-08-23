A photo of former Keta Senior High School student Fransisca Lamini on campus in the US has recently become the talk of many on social media

The driven young lady was seen standing in front of a banner with Harvard College written on

@espioj, a follower, commented: "She's in the land of dollars. We wish her all the best"

Keta 2021 NSMQ female contestant Fransisca Lamini has recently got many reacting massively online after a photo of her at Harvard College surfaced online.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of Ghanaian digital marketer Edward Asare had the brilliant young girl standing in front of a banner with Harvard College inscribed. She had a beaming smile and seemed prepared for the journey ahead.

The post was shared with the caption;

"NSMQ star @FranciscaLamini starts school at Harvard College. Keep rising Francisca. The future is exciting"

Many who saw Francisca's photo resorted to the comments section to congratulate her. At the time of this publication, the post has gathered close to 250 retweets with over 1,300 likes and 14 quote tweets.

Some of the comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

@espioj commented:

She's in the land of dollars. We wish her all the best

@misterpablo_gh wrote:

Extremely happy for her

@Cyrilqweku101 commented:

Congratulations @FranciscaLamini. The future is bright.

From @MrAmu5BN:

From Dzelukofe to Havard.

@Greatnesslane7 replied:

God help her, she has a dream. ❤️

How Fransica Lamini Gained Admission To Harvard University to Pursue Pre-Medicine - Edward Asare Shares

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that well-known Ghanaian blogger, Edward Asare took to his LinkedIn timeline to open up about the events that led to Ghana's NSMQ star, Francisca Lamini gaining admission to Harvard University to study Pre-Med.

According to Edward, he received a call from Angela Kyerematen-Jimoh, the Strategic Partnerships Lead at Microsoft, concerning a lunch meeting that had been arranged with some CEOs and Francisca and invited him to join.

My phone rang. It must be urgent I thought. I checked. It was my mama Angela Kyerematen-Jimoh. Picked up immediately. “Edward I have a lunch meeting with Francisca Lamini and a few of my CEO friends. You can come."

At the meeting, Francisca was hailed for her success at the National Science and Maths Quiz and after a lengthy conversation, she revealed her hope to study medicine at Harvard University.

