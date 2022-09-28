Celebrated Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has thrown his support to fellow rapper Kirani Ayat after it was alleged that the government took a snippet from his 2018 'Guda' hit song without permission

Airing his concerns in a quoted tweet, Sarkodie has challenged the incumbent government to support creatives since they don't get any support whatsoever

Kirani has reacted to Sarkodie's tweet, with many other social media users reacting to the Ministry of Tourism's actions in using the 'Guda' video without approval

Multiple award-winning rapper Sarkodie has reacted to the claims made by fellow rapper Kirani Ayat against President Akufo-Addo after his government used a snippet from his 'Guda' video to promote Ghanaian tourism.

After a renowned media company in the UK, BBC News Africa, shared an article on the case in the form of a tweet on their officially verified Twitter page, Sarkodie responded to the tweet by confirming his stance on the issue.

He noted that if the Akufo-Addo government took the video without seeking permission from the 'Guda' hitmaker, and also if the government denied him the necessary help to promote Ghanaian Tourism, then he has his full support.

In a tweet, he wrote:

We (creatives) do a lot to put our country out there , attracting a lot of tourists x investors that translates to money to help nation building yet that’s one sector with no support… I feel my brother and support him especially if he actually reached out and didn’t get help

According to Kirani Ayat, he reached out to the government when he released the video to the hit song 'Guda' in 2018, for the government to help him push Ghanaian Tourism. However, his request was turned on deaf ears as the Tourism Ministry did not get back to him.

Kirani Ayat: Musician Calls Out Akufo-Addo For Using His Music Video To Promote Tourism Without Permission

Akufo-Addo, on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, shared a video on Twitter to promote tourism in the country. The video, which has the president's voice in the background, showed the many tourist attractions in the country.

But Ayat who retweeted the post by Akufo-Addo on the bird app complained that the video in the post shared by the president was from his music video and had been used without his permission.

Particularly irking Ayat was his claim that the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Arts, and Culture had snubbed him when he reached out for them to use the song for the same purpose about three years ago.

